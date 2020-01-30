The rising Missouri River is still slowing down the various projects surrounding the new Highway 47 bridge.
Projects related to wrapping up the bridge work — namely removing construction material on the northern and southern ends of the bridge — were discussed Monday at the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting.
On the south side, the city is still working on a project to restore the Rotary Riverfront Trail. The contract calls for the trail to be restored to its original state, but the city is thinking about more.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the original state before bridge construction began was a 25-year-old trail. The city is looking at redoing things and improving the trail.
Nilges said the city has met with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the contractor Alberici to work out a plan. The idea is to get a project cost estimate.
Nilges said the city would handle the work, Alberici would “invest” in a certain portion to fulfill its part of the contract.
The project could cost $250,000, Nilges said.
The work can’t start until Alberici is finished at the site. Rocks and material still need to be hauled away.
Larger trucks are being brought in to speed up the hauling process, Nilges said. Hauling is contingent on the river being down enough.
“Everybody is kind of waiting on the water to go down,” he said.
The city gets to keep the rock hauled from the site. Nilges said it’s being stored near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city is trying to figure out what to do with the rocks. Nilges said the city may get a rock crusher to create its own material for various uses. He said it’s possible it could be cheaper than buying rock from a quarry.
While the southside rocks future is still to be determined, the city has a plan for the rock on the northside.
Alberici crews are hauling the rock a short distance to the Washington Regional Airport. City crews are spreading the rock at the airport.
The idea is, in the future, the rock could be used as a base for future hangar space.
“It sets us up well for a future project,” Nilges said.
Just like on the south, the rock hauling has been hampered by the rising river. Nilges said the rock from the causeway has to be removed from the river and placed to the side to dry. Once dry, then it can be hauled away.
With the river up, the work is stalled. Nilges said the city is expecting the river to be elevated this spring.
Bridge Lights
Nilges also provided an update on the bridge’s lights.
Committee member Bill Miller Sr. questioned why the lights seem to be operating irregularly. Miller said the lights are sometimes on and sometimes off.
Nilges said the city is not in control of the lights at this time. Eventually, the city has agreed to take responsibility for the lights, but the transfer has not happened.
Nilges said the lights are still being tested. Once the testing process is complete, the city will take control and the lights will be lit on a more regular basis.