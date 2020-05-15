A decision on a design for the new city pool and a rezoning request for Elijah McLean’s are on the city council agenda for Monday night.
The council is scheduled to meet Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. While city hall is closed at the moment, the meeting is open to the public.
The chambers have been altered to provide appropriate social distancing. Seating for elected officials and guest have been spread throughout the chamber.
After the city’s park board and aquatics committee backed a design for the new pool, the council is slated to review the project. Westport Pools garnered the support of the city’s boards with its design-build plan.
The city has been working with three design-build teams — the Westport Pools team, Capri Pools team and Brockmiller Construction team — on the pool project. In late April, all three firms submitted design plans.
After a review from city staff, the designs were presented to the park board and pool committee. Both groups unanimously backed the Westport Pools project.
Westport Pools’ team is made up of Horn Architects, BFA Engineering and Duggan Contracting.
Like all the designs, the Westport plan utilizes the footprint of the existing Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex. Unlike the others, Westport flipped the complex.
Westport’s plan took the entrance west to where the current leisure pool is located. That area would be turned into a parking lot and a new building would be constructed.
The new building, which would be located south of the current auditorium, would feature changing rooms, restrooms and concessions.
From the main entrance, guests would walk right into the pool area and be greeted by the zero entry leisure pool. The leisure pool would have multiple features.
One area would be designated for tanning in shallow water. Another area would feature a water slide.
Volleyball and baseball games could take place in a third area.
In addition to the leisure pool, Westport proposed a six-lane competition pool. The competition pool would run parallel to the current bathhouse. The competition pool area also had features like a rock wall and a rope swing.
Additionally, Westport proposed a splash pad area near the main entrance building. Westport’s plan uses the existing bathhouse for equipment and storage. The city has talked about, at some point in the future, renovating the building to be the new parks offices.
If a contract is eventually approved, the city would then make minor tweaks to the design. For example, the aquatics committee discussed moving some features to different spots in order to have open lanes for lap swimming.
Once everything is finalized, Westport said work could begin June 1 and would wrap up in late April 2021.
Elijah McLean’s
Also on the agenda is a rezoning request for Elijah McLean’s.
In a split vote Monday night, the city’s planning and zoning commission members recommended the denial of the request to switch from C-2 general commercial to C-3 downtown commercial.
City staff recommend denial of the request citing parking and contiguous zoning.
Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, said the C-3 district is “intended for the downtown” area of town and designed to prevent historical buildings from being torn down.
Maniaci said in this case, the allowed uses in the two districts are mostly the same. The difference is parking.
He said there is enough parking on the property for the current C-2 indoor activities, but that could change if a new structure is added. He also said parking has been “contentious” with neighbors.
Maniaci pointed out the surrounding properties are single-family residential homes. Elijah McLean’s is not adjacent to any C-3 properties.
The plan board suggested a planned district, but that was shot down by the applicants.