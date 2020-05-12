In a split vote Monday night, Washington Planning and Zoning Commission members recommended the denial of a rezoning request for Elijah McLean’s.
The applicant, EM Investors, LLC, applied for the zoning change to move from C-2 general commercial to C-3 downtown commercial. In a 3-2 vote, the plan board followed city’s staff recommendation and voted to deny the rezoning. The city council will have the final say at a future meeting.
Board members Carolyn Witt, Chuck Watson and John Borgmann voted in favor of the denial. Mark Kluesner and City Council Liaison Mark Hidritch voted against the denial.
Rezoning Request
Attorney Mark Vincent and Cameron Lueken, with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, presented on behalf of the applicant.
Both argued that the current zoning is actually wrong for the building and the most suitable zoning is the proposed C-3.
Lueken pointed out on a map that the property is the only C-2 property in the area. He said the nearest C-2 zoning is in the area of Jefferson and Eighth Street. C-3 properties, like the Rhine River Development along Front Street, are closer.
Lueken noted that the C-3 district is for historic buildings and Elijah McLean’s is one of the five oldest buildings in the city. Vincent said the rezoning is being sought to allow the ownership group to plan for the future.
The goal, he said, is to build a structure on the site that would replace the tent that is used six months a year.
Adding a structure to the site would increase the parking requirements in the C-2 zoning, according to the city code. Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, said for every 50 feet of reception space added, one parking spot would have to be added.
Vincent said the ownership is looking to avoid altering the site by adding parking. Instead, alternative parking plans were suggested.
Lueken said parking stalls could be added to Stafford Street, creating around 31 new spots. Vincent said the owners would be willing to donate a portion of the property to the city in order to make Stafford Street an appropriate width.
Lueken also said the parking lot along Front Street in front of the Rhine River Development could be extended west to add another 30 spots.
If those were added, a valet service could be used, Vincent said. He pitched a partnership with the city in order to get the parking spaces constructed.
To appease the neighbors in the residential area, Vincent said the area of Johnson Street and Main Street could have restricted parking. He said this would only allow residents to park and not guests of Elijah McLean’s.
City’s Recommendation
City staff recommend denial of the request. In a note to commission members, parking and spot zoning were cited as reasons to deny the request.
Maniaci said the C-3 district is “intended for the downtown” area of town and designed to prevent historical buildings from being torn down.
Because of the way Downtown Washington is set up, off-street parking is not a requirement for the C-3 district. The only way to create parking in the downtown area is to remove buildings — something the city wants to avoid.
Maniaci said in this case, the allowed uses in the two districts are mostly the same. The difference is parking. He said there is enough parking on the property for the current C-2 indoor activities, but that could change if a new structure is added. He also said parking has been “contentious” with neighbors.
Maniaci pointed out the surrounding properties are single-family residential homes. Elijah McLean’s is not adjacent to any C-3 properties.
The property also is one block removed from the downtown zoning district. Downtown Washington has more public parking and there is an expectation large events will make parking a challenge, Maniaci said.
Board Decision
After several residents spoke out against the plan, most citing parking as an issue, the plan board talked about the rezoning request.
Witt said that just because the building is historic doesn’t mean it has to be in the historic zoning district. She said C-3 is intended for the downtown area with small lots — which is not the case with Elijah McLean’s.
Maniaci also noted that while Elijah McLean’s is old, it has been renovated so many times that it no longer qualifies for a historic designation.
Borgmann said a zoning change isn’t needed because the operations aren’t changing . For parking, he said there is concern from an emergency management standpoint about street parking on Stafford Street.
Borgmann also said enforcing parking restrictions on Main and Johnson would be nearly impossible.
Mayor Sandy Lucy said the project sounded like it could use the city’s new planned commercial district. Lucy noted the city approved a planned residential district zoning change earlier this year for the old International Shoe Factory apartment project.
With the planned districts, the city is able to approve a project that doesn’t meet standard requirements because a development plan also had to be approved.
The board asked Vincent if the ownership group would consider tabling its request and seeking the other zoning district.
Vincent said the planned district has “no benefit.” He said if the city isn’t interested in discussing a development agreement, that was its call.
It was noted that the plan board only deals with planning and zoning. A development deal involving Stafford Street would have to be discussed at a city council meeting.
After the discussion, the board opted to deny the request. Maniaci said the city council will hear the request at its May 18 meeting.