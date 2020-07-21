Two good samaritans are responsible for saving the life of a man hanging by his arms from the Highway 47 bridge in Washington just after 2 p.m. Monday.
Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee said there were numerous 911 calls of a man dangling his feet over the side of the bridge and officers began to head that way. “That’s what started it,” Menefee said. “Then he went down and was hanging by his arms with his feet in the air, ready to drop.”
Washington Police Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes said two civilian passersby, Molly Ramehum and Brian Pieper, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy John Paul, who had just left Mercy Hospital, helped pull the man up.
“Without them he probably would have dropped before we got there because you don’t hang there for too long,” Menefee said.
The 34-year-old homeless man from the Washington area was apparently having domestic issues and texted his father stating he was going to jump in front of a car or jump off the bridge. He was taken into protective custody.
“The Washington Police Department would like to extend thanks to the individuals who stopped to help the man,” Sitzes said.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Paul is a seasoned deputy. “It was by the grace of God that he (Paul) was in the right place at the right time,” Pelton said. “I’m thankful he was in the area to intervene before there was any loss of life, and the man will be able to get some help.”
Monte Miller, Kristen Dragotto and Arron Hustead contributed to this story.