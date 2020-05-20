New recycling carts are arriving for city of Washington residents this week.
The city announced the carts were being dropped off starting Monday morning. Crews are starting at the eastern end of town and working their way west.
The new carts are blue with a yellow lid.
In addition to the cart, every resident is getting an informational flyer about the city’s switch to a new solid waste collector.
Recyclable items, including cardboard for the first time, can be put into the cart. The new carts will be able to hold paper, flattened cardboard, plastic bottles, plastic containers, glass bottles, glass jars, metal food cans, beverage cans, and food and beverage cartons.
The carts cannot be used for trash.
The carts can be used immediately, but recycling won’t be picked up until the first week of June.
Residents can make arrangements to return the carts, but the city is encouraging residents to try out the new program.
The city has suspended its recycling operations because of the coronavirus. The program will resume once Waste Connections takes over.
Recycling will be picked up on customers’ first and third pickup days of the month. The pickups will take place on the same day as trash pickup.
For example, a resident who has Thursday pickups will have recycling picked up Thursday, June 4, and Thursday, June 18.
For July, Thursday pickups will be July 3 and July 12. Monday pickups in July will be July 6 and July 20.
A full calendar can be found on the city’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/cityofwashingtonmo.
Additional recycling carts can be rented for $3 by contacting Waste Connections.
Old recycling bins can be kept by residents, but can’t be used for pickup. If the bins are placed out, they will be treated like trash. The city is working out plans to collect the old bins for anyone who doesn’t want to keep the bin.
The city is working on securing multiple single stream dumpsters to place at the old recycling center for use as a drop- off.
New Hauler
Waste Connections, Bridgeton, was awarded a contract in April to take over the city’s solid waste collection beginning June 1.
The deal begins June 1 and expires May 31, 2025. The initial term may be extended with two one-year terms if both sides agree.
Waste Connections will be paid $1,183,855.92 per year.
Trash pickup will remain mostly the same for residents — just different trucks and crews would pick up the waste. Trash will be picked up on its normal day, except when impacted by holidays.
Waste Connections’ holidays are New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The city said if a holiday occurs on or before a pickup day, services will be delayed for the remainder of the week. For example, for Thanksgiving, Thursday customers will have trash pickup on Friday and Friday customers will have pickup on Saturday.
Billing will remain the same and Waste Connections will pick up trash on the same day the city does. Containers approved by the city will work with Waste Connections — residents will not need to buy new bins.
Residents can, if they choose, rent a bin from Waste Connections but it is not required.
Waste Connections also will have big trash days twice a year in the future. The city postponed its event in April and its new date is still being determined but the city is looking at a June event. Waste Connections is expected to host an event in the fall.
Residents can schedule their own bulky pickup by making an appointment with Waste Connections. The cost is $25 per occurrence.
The change will not impact leaf or yard waste pickup. That service will continue to operate as is.