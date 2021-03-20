There will be no changes to trash and recycling pick-up next Friday in Washington, though city officials say there will be changes to the hours the city’s landfill and recycling center are open.
The change in hours are due to Good Friday.
The landfill will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. on April 2. The landfill will resume its normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 3.
The recycling center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to these changes, Washington City Hall will close at noon on April 2. City Hall will resume its normal hours of operation on Monday.