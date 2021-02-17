Keegan Shea addresses the City Council
Keegan Shea, an attorney representing SBA, passes papers to Washington City Council members while speaking in opposition to the proposed AT&T cell tower at the city council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16. The city council voted against the proposed AT&T cell tower 7-1.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A request for a special permit for a 175-foot monopole cell tower was rejected at the Washington City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Backers of the proposed tower, which was set to be located at 602 Alberta Lane in Washington, say its construction would increase the cell coverage in the area.

The request failed in a 7 to 1 vote, with Ward 4 councilmember Joe Holtmeier casting the only yay vote. Ward 2 council member Mark Hidritch was not at the meeting.

Check back in the weekend Missourian for the full story.