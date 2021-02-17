A request for a special permit for a 175-foot monopole cell tower was rejected at the Washington City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Backers of the proposed tower, which was set to be located at 602 Alberta Lane in Washington, say its construction would increase the cell coverage in the area.
The request failed in a 7 to 1 vote, with Ward 4 councilmember Joe Holtmeier casting the only yay vote. Ward 2 council member Mark Hidritch was not at the meeting.
