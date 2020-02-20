Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker says a new aquatic facility is on track and expected to open in late May of 2021.
Dunker told the park board at its meeting last Wednesday that a request for qualifications (RFQ) seeking a design-build team was issued Monday, Feb. 3.
The city is looking to build a 10,000-square-foot pool, and may incorporate existing facilities such as the bathhouse, city auditorium and parking near the main park area.
The RFQs are due back by 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.
Dunker explained the RFQs will then be reviewed and a minimum of three firms shortlisted for consideration.
The firms shortlisted will have design meetings with the parks department mid-March through the beginning of April and proposals will be due April 20 by 2 p.m.
City staff will review the proposals and make a recommendation to the park board at the end of April. The park board will then review the plans and make a recommendation to be brought to the city council May 4 for approval and contract execution.
The current pool will beopen this summer. It is scheduled to close Aug. 1 and Dunker anticipates demolition of the pool beginning as early as Aug. 3.
Dunker expects the new facility will open around May 29, 2021. That date will be determined by weather.
Background
The construction and design of the pool will be funded through the capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
Planning for a new pool began back in 2018 when the parks department sought community feedback on what residents wanted in a new pool facility.
The new facility is estimated to cost about $4 million to build.
In December 2019, an owner’s representative contract for a new city pool was given the green light by the city council. Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, will represent the city moving forward with a design-build project.
Landmark will work in conjunction with a Cochran engineering team, which is conducting testing for the new aquatics center. The pool will be at the same location as the current pool.