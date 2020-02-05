McBride Washington, LLC, purchased 5.518 acres of land from the city of Washington to build “affordable” housing.
The deal was approved by unanimous vote at the Washington City Council meeting Monday night.
McBride is purchasing three parcels in the development along Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets. The property is the location of a former Frick’s building, a mobile home park and one home.
The city is selling the land for $557,400.
Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the city is basically breaking even on the project. The city purchased the land for $660,000, he said.
The city is keeping 1 acre for future use so it’s selling the rest of the property dollar for dollar for what it paid. Maniaci said a 180-day closing is scheduled, but he anticipates it getting done earlier.
Maniaci said he’s unsure just how many homes McBride will build. He said plans are still being developed, but it should be at least 20 homes.
Background
The city sought request for proposals (RFP) for the Locust Street project which stated the development should be a “high-quality, affordable workforce housing neighborhood” and the development team needed to demonstrate an understanding of the community’s housing needs, and the city’s “unique attributes and opportunities.”
Development teams were instructed to provide evidence of constructing and managing a residential development, with the possibility that the development could be replicated at another site in Washington.
The redevelopment plans began in 2015 with the city’s purchase of the Frick’s Trailer Park property at 800 Locust St., south of Eighth Street, with plans for stormwater improvements. A goal of the project was to manage the creek and protect properties from flooding.
Scope of Work
The RFP called for a mixture of house sizes, building layouts and number of bedrooms. The mixture extends to size, exterior design, layout and configuration.
Affordable housing is defined as owners paying less than 30 percent of their income for housing, including principal, interest, taxes, insurance and utilities.
The maximum sale price for 75 percent of the homes is suggested to be less than $170,000 and the remaining 25 percent should be below $225,000.
The eastern parcel is about 3.1 acres located at the southeastern corner of Locust and Eighth streets. The southwestern parcel is 0.82 of an acre across from Locust Street accessing Wainwright and Locust streets. The northwest parcel is approximately 1.8 acres and accesses Locust and Jefferson streets.
The properties along Locust are zoned R-1B single-family residential while the property along Jefferson Street is zoned C-2 general commercial. The project site is located just south of Downtown Washington.
According to city staff, the intent is to coordinate the location of infrastructure improvements serving the site with the development team, including a possible Wainwright Street extension and sewer/water line improvements.
To the south, east and west of the development are single-family homes. There is a mix of commercial and multi-family development to the north.
The Busch Creek Greenway — a planned pedestrian and cyclist pathway — will be on the eastern property along the edge of the property. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the McBride project works well with the proposed Greenway.
History
The Frick’s building was razed in 2017, and that will be the location of a trailhead for the future Busch Creek Greenway bicycle and walking path.
The designs for the path call for a trailhead with a parking area at Eighth and Jefferson streets.
The city also purchased a home at 902 Locust St. which will be part of the larger area to be utilized for the homes.