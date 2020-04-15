The Washington School District’s new school project is not stopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Site work continues as we try to make up for some lost days early in the project due to rain,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told The Missourian Monday.
“The goal remains to have the site pad ready to begin building construction by May 14,” VanLeer said. “We have put in some plans to utilize some overtime, with the crew working eight-hour days on Saturdays if weather or the schedule becomes a concern.”
Kolb Grading, Weldon Spring, was awarded the $2,395,000 contract for the site work.
The new school will replace the aging South Point Elementary. It is being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school is being built at Highway 100 and St. Johns Road. It will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021. A name has not yet been determined.
School officials had planned to hold an official groundbreaking, but that is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
K&S Associates Inc. of St. Louis recently was awarded a $15,852,400 contract for construction of the school on the 75-acre parcel.
Safety Vestibules
The bond issue also will fund construction of safety vestibules at nine school buildings — Washington High School, Four Rivers Career Center, Early Learning Center and Washington West, Labadie, Clearview, Campbellton, Marthasville and Augusta elementary schools.
VanLeer said this work will now start earlier than planned since the governor has ordered that all school buildings be closed through the remainder of the school year.
“A Zoom meeting was held last week with Brockmiller Construction and the project manager, Matt Franklin, on the project,” she said, adding principals and staff from buildings and grounds also took part.
Brockmiller Construction, Farmington, was awarded the $1,290,498 contract for the work in February.
“We will begin the process of packing up office supplies and equipment (at the schools) to get out of the way of contractors as they begin demolition and prepare for construction,” VanLeer said.
Initially, construction was going to begin first at Marthasville Elementary, the Early Learning Center and Four Rivers Career Center, but now that school is out for the year, that schedule may be revised, VanLeer said.
The only school not included is Washington Middle School because that work may be tied into a larger renovation project if funding is available.
Security vestibules provide additional protection at schools with a single point of entry for visitors because all other doors remain locked while school is in session. Once a visitor has signed in and been identified, the doors from the sign-in area to the school are electronically unlocked.
Prop S funds also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
Other Projects
VanLeer said several other projects also are moving forward in the district.
“We will get out to bid on the Augusta Elementary playground sidewalk this week and we will commit to completing what we also have already under contract, such as the gym floor refinishing and the bleacher demo and replacement project at Washington High School,” she said.
“These projects are not bond projects, but items we budgeted for,” she noted. “Anything else we had planned to do this summer, such as some carpet replacement, stair treads and parking lot paving, will be deferred due to uncertainty with the budget as a result of the economic conditions due to COVID-19.”
VanLeer said school officials are analyzing all aspects of the budget, both on the expense and revenue side, as the pandemic continues.
“This is unfortunate, but necessary,” she said.