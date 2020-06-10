The portable toilet located on the east end of the riverfront trail in Rennick Riverfront Park had a “rough month in May,” according to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Dunker informed the Washington Parks Board at its meeting Wednesday, June 3, that the portable toilet had been knocked over twice within two weeks.
“On the east end of the trail there is a portable toilet that had to be hauled out of the river and the next weekend it was flipped over,” he said.
According to Dunker, if the portable toilet hadn’t been pulled out it would have been a “pricey bill” for the city as it would have to be replaced.
He added that his initial suggestion is to remove it once the Waterworks building bathrooms reopen.
The portable toilet has been relocated near the other portable toilet near the Waterworks building and is currently being used.
Dunker added that not only will it be in plain view, but it will help ease the overfilling of the other portable toilet. He also said the emptying dates have been moved to Monday and Thursday, to help prevent them from being too full to use by guests in the park.
“Once the bathrooms at the Waterworks building reopen, I think we should consider removing it,” Dunker said. “But once the east end of the trail opens back up that is a different story and can be addressed at that time.”
He added it costs the parks department $172 a week to empty the toilet and when the public restrooms open back up, that will get pricey for something that won’t be in use.
Board members did suggest Dunker look into anchoring down the portable toilet.
Dunker told The Missourian that the vandalism happened after the county reopened in May. He said that both incidents were reported to the Washington Police Department.
No action was taken by the board. The subject will be discussed again if and when the portable toilet needs to be removed.