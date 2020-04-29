The city of Washington is making progress with its plan to construct a new aquatics complex.
Requests for proposal for the new facility were turned in Friday, April 24. City staff are reviewing the requests.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the requests will be presented at some point this week to the city’s pool committee.
Once the reviews are finished, recommendation of one of the three proposals will be presented to the city council. Lamb said it’s likely the city could award a contract at the May 18 council meeting.
The city has been working with three design-build teams — the Westport Pools team, Capri Pools team and Brockmiller Construction team — on the pool’s design. All three are vying for a chance to design the city’s pool and submitted their requests.
The city has kept working on the project despite the coronavirus pandemic. The city used video conferences with the design teams to keep the process moving.
Once the contract is awarded, the city has said the chosen vendor can begin moving forward with construction. That decision was reached after the city announced in late March it would not be opening the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex for a final season.
The city council voted to terminate its contract with Midwest Pool management at its April 6 meeting. The termination means the city no longer has a management company for the pool.
Lamb said the decision to not reopen the pool this summer saves the city about $100,000 which can be used to help cover for expected revenue shortfalls.
Municipalities across the region are bracing for a revenue shortage because of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The closure also was done to ensure the new pool was ready for the 2021 summer season and because of ongoing COVID-19 fears.
When the contract with Midwest Pool was canceled, Councilman Jeff Patke pointed out the city had a window to back out of the contract without incurring a penalty. By waiting, the decision could have cost the city money.
Lamb reiterated the city plans to move forward with the project during the COVID-19 shutdown. He said the city and its project manager, Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, are working toward a design and hope to have a construction firm picked this spring.
The goal is to open the new pool for the summer 2021 season.
Background
The construction and design of the pool will be funded through the city’s capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
Planning for a new pool began back in 2018 when the parks department sought community feedback on what residents wanted in a new pool facility.
The new facility is estimated to cost about $4 million. Lamb said the city still anticipates moving forward with the project despite concerns surrounding a reduction in sales tax revenue because of coronavirus-related closures.
In December 2019, an owner’s representative contract for a new city pool was given the green light by the city council. Landmark is representing the city on the design-build project.
Landmark will work in conjunction with a Cochran engineering team, which is conducting testing for the new aquatics center.
The pool will be at the same location as the current pool in the main park.