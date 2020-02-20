The city of Washington will once again apply for Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) grants.
Police Chief Ed Menefee said for at least the last 10 years the department has applied for, and received, grants for traffic enforcement. The grants are used to pay officers overtime.
The grants cover hazardous moving enforcement, underage drinking enforcement and driving while intoxicated enforcement.
Earlier this month, the city council supported the police department’s request to apply for the grants.
This year the police department is seeking a total of $19,000 in grant funding. That includes $16,000 for manpower and $3,000 for training.
If approved by MoDOT, the city will receive $7,000 for hazardous moving violation enforcement and $1,500 for training.
The DWI enforcement grant covers $4,000 for manpower and $1,500 for training. The youth alcohol enforcement grant covers $5,000 for manpower.
The manpower covers officers overtime pay. Menefee said the enforcement is extra work and officers can sign up for the job. When they do, they are paid overtime.
The training grants will pay for officers to attend two training conferences.
Menefee said the city wants to send its three drug recognition experts (DRE) to the annual DWI/DRE conference. The city also wants to send two officers to the law enforcement traffic safety/accident conference.
Training, room and board would be 100 percent covered by the grants.
Grant Numbers
The department used $12,483.34 in grant funding in 2019, according to its crime report.
The grants ran from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 29, 2019.
Police completed 89 citations/arrests and issued 508 warnings during the grant operations.
The bulk of the warnings were for speeding violations. Washington police issued 379 speeding warnings last year.
A total of 64 other, non-hazardous warnings were issued. Police issued 12 warnings for stop sign violations and 10 for electric signal violations.
Police also gave out 11 warnings for seat belt violations.
For citations, 29 were issued for speeding. Another 17 were issued for seat belt violations.
Six arrests were made for drug-related incidents and five were fugitive arrests.
Five minor in possession citations were written while officers were operating under grant funds.