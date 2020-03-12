The Washington Police Department headquarters is getting some upgrades.
The next phase of electronic improvements to the city’s public safety building recently was approved by the city council. The building will be rewired and new cameras installed.
Last year, the city awarded a contract to Eckelkamp Electric Co. to conduct the electric work for the booking room at a cost of $4,770. Earlier this year, the city again reached a deal with Eckelkamp Electric to rewire the whole building.
Police Chief Ed Menefee said the work was needed to meet the needs of modern technology.
Menefee said the wiring and cables for the old system were original to the building that opened in 2006. As technology has advanced, the current setup doesn’t work with newer equipment.
The city had plans to upgrade to new cameras, but couldn’t with the original wiring.
“The camera system we have needs to be replaced,” Menefee said. “The cameras aren’t serviced anymore. The software is no longer being supported. As of right now, we have nine cameras that are not functioning.”
The chief said the city has to upgrade because it can’t replace the broken cameras. If another camera goes out, it has to stay out.
NOC Technology recently was awarded the contract for the new cameras. Menefee said Ecklekamp is waiting and ready to go once the cameras are in place.
Some of the new cameras will be “globe” style, Menefee said. Officers will be able to access the cameras from their cars.
Menefee said this is ideal whenever an officer needs to do an inmate check. The officer can simply pull up the camera and observe to see if everything is normal.
The new cameras also will have better audio and video quality.
The deal with NOC Technology was for $15,843.63 for 36 cameras. The price includes a rack station, server, software, programming and installation. The server will cost $1,600.
The city contracts with NOC for IT needs, making it the ideal company to work with, Menefee said. He said the company is familiar with the department’s system and setup.
“It’s silly to have someone from the outside come and do it,” he said.
The deal with Eckelkamp from earlier this year was for $17,425. Menefee said the total project was budgeted for $30,425 meaning with the two contracts, the project was $1,235 over budget.
The project in the booking room was intended make the area safer for officers after they make an arrest and book a person into the holding cells. The project, finished last year, cost $13,210.50, however there was $12,000 budgeted, Menefee said.
The chief said $1,310.50 will be moved from the inmate fund to make up for the difference, and any additional costs during the remodel.
There is a $2 fee from each ticket issued by Washington police that goes into the inmate fund. Money from the fund has not been used for several years.
Menefee said the jail will be down for some time while the installation takes place. The inmates will be taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center.
Menefee called the project a “little interruption.”