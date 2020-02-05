Washington police arrested more people in 2019 than it did the year prior.
The police department recently released its crime report summary for 2019. The information was presented to the city council Monday night.
Police reported a total of 799 arrests in 2019, up from 773 arrests in 2018.
Police Chief Ed Menefee said the increase was in part a credit to his officers. He said officers “worked to develop more cases through determination of probable cause and with evidence needed to arrest perpetrators.”
Menefee said as a whole, crime was down in 2019.
“This is due to the hard work, initiative and commitment of the officers,” he said.
By the Numbers
There were no homicides reported in 2019, the same as 2018. There also was not a single arson case in 2019.
Menefee noted, however, rape cases increased. The department handled 10 cases in 2019, up from six the year prior.
The chief also noted a large spike in domestic violence cases. Domestic violence crimes jumped from 100 to 158 in 2019.
On the other side of the coin, assaults, dropped significantly. After 158 assaults were reported in 2018, the number dropped to 61 last year.
Robberies increased from one to six. Menefee said that was largely because of how the crime is classified now.
There was a slight increase in burglary cases. After handling 35 in 2018, the department had 38 reports in 2019.
Larceny cases dropped from 477 in 2018 to 428 last year. This year, larceny includes fraud/forgery reports. A total of 65 fraud cases were reported last year.
Receiving stolen property cases fell from three in 2018 to zero in 2019.
In both 2018 and 2019, police reported 40 vehicles as stolen. In 2018, 31 were recovered. That number fell to 29 last year.
Drug offenses also increased, going from 124 cases in 2018 to 145 in 2019. Menefee said the increase was tied to increased enforcement. He noted that each incident is an arrest.
After 102 property damage cases in 2018, the number grew to 123 in 2019.
Traffic violations decreased from 835 in 2018 to 670 in 2019.
The total number of reports taken dropped from 2,977 to 2,710. Menefee said this change, in part, is because of a reduction in reporting categories.
The reduction in reporting categories also led to fewer incidents being handled. In 2018 29,523 incidents were handled. That number dropped to 27,685 last year.
Traffic Numbers
Traffic crashes dropped in 2019. After responding to 514 crashes in 2018, officers worked 483 last year.
Injury crashes fell as well. There were 96 in 2018 and just 78 in 2019.
Crashes involving young drivers also fell from 156 in 2018 to 136 last year.
Alcohol- and drug-related crashes dropped from 20 to 18.
DWI arrests also were down. Police responded to 62 last year, down from the 67 the year before.
Traffic summonses increased significantly last year. The summonses jumped from 539 to 892.
Menefee said the increase was because of an effort by police to reduce traffic accidents. He said the data shows the effort was a success.