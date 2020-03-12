New signs were hung in the lobby at the Washington Police Department last week.
The signs provide instructions on proper handwashing technique and guidance on how to avoid the flu. The signs are, in part, related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Saturday the first confirmed case in the state. A St. Louis County woman who had been studying abroad was diagnosed with coronavirus.
The highly contagious disease has been spreading around the world in recent months. The disease, characterized by flu-like symptoms, has caused many officials to spring into action to combat the spread.
Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee said the city’s stance, with no confirmed cases in the county, is preparation. The goal is to avoid panic.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said officers have been briefed on the disease. Officers interact with the public on a daily basis and have been instructed on how to handle infected people.
“Just general precautions,” Sitzes said. “We’re not stockpiling anything.”
Police said the coronavirus is really no different than the flu — at least as far as officers are concerned. Officers are trained regularly with how to handle sick members of the community.
“They put out guidelines — and it’s the same as flu,” Menefee said. “Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”
Officers handle drugs and other dangerous items on a regular basis. Officers regularly wear gloves. Precaution is key, police said.
“We always have (hand sanitizer),” Sitzes said. “We always deal with people who have tuberculosis, hepatitis.”
Menefee said preparation goes both ways. Officers who feel sick are instructed to stay home. He said the department’s policy is anyone with a temperature is not allowed to work.
“The best thing, if you have a fever, is to stay home,” he said. “We do have a policy you don’t come into work if you have a fever.”
Information and resources about coronavirus can be found online. The city’s Emergency Management Agency page is regularly posting links and updates about the disease.
The page is located at Facebook.com/washmoema.