The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Washington Police Department are seeking information regarding the deaths of six Canadian geese and one domesticated duck at Lions Lake.
Officials said the birds appeared to have been intentionally run over by a vehicle and were found in multiple locations in and around the lake sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Washington Police Department at 636-390-1050, Missouri Conservation Department Corporal Ben Pursley at 636-744-2974 or MDC’s Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.