Several Washington police officers are sporting a new look for 2020.
In late January, the department started to switch over to a new load-bearing vest. The new vest replaces the traditional belt officers would routinely load down with gear.
Police Chief Ed Menefee said years of wearing a heavy belt can do damage to your back. He said the vest distributes the weight to the shoulders.
“Load bearing vests are better physically for our officers,” Menefee said.
Sgt. Chad Sloan said the department made the switch after trying different models.
“We did a lot of research,” Sloan said. “There’s a lot of studies out there that say these are beneficial for police work. We work a lot of long hours, we sit in cars and standing — it really takes a toll on your back.”
Sloan got to wear the new vest during the trial period. He said the vests help with back pain.
“I actually test-wore a similar model for several months,” he said. “I never really thought I had back problems, but after wearing this I could definitely tell the difference.”
The vest doesn’t completely eliminate the belt. Officers still have some equipment, like their guns, on their belt.
Other equipment is spread out — and up — and on the vest. In addition to holding equipment, the vests also contain the officer’s ballistic panels.
Sloan said the new look may appear bulky. So far, he said he’s found it easier to move and not a problem.
The department ordered 12 vests which covers about half the department. The rest of the department is scheduled to get new vests at some point.
“It’s new and it’s going to require some training,” Sloan said. “Obviously, for some guys, they’ve been wearing belts for 20 years. They’re used to where everything is, so we have to do some training to get familiarization with it.”
Sloan said the first wave of officers are “loving” the vests. He said the vests offer a unique challenge because officers vary in sizes.
Smaller-stature officers have less chest space for the equipment. Sloan said one of the smaller was still able to maximise the vest and get the weight up to his shoulders.
“It makes a big difference,” he said.