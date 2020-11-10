The last of the nine stainless steel sculptures that local artist Larry Pogue donated to the city of Washington will be installed at the new city pool when it is completed.
Pogue, 78, donated the sculptures three years ago and eight have been installed around the city this year, according to Wayne Dunker, parks and recreation director.
The installations include Serendipity at the Public Safety Building; Orbitat the All Abilities Playground entrance; Oriental Symphony inside the passenger depot at the Amtrak Station; Homage to New Orleans at Highway 100 and International Avenue; Chariots of Fire at Washington City Hall; Missouri Fish at the passenger depot in a landscaping bed; and Migration and Milky Way, which hang on a Farmers’ Market pavilion wall visible from Front Street.
Pogue’s Colorado Wind sculpture previously stood at the old pool and will reside there again after it is reinstalled when the new pool is completed next year.
Four Rivers Art Council donated name plates for the sculptures and assisted in selecting locations.
Pogue said he’s excited to share his sculptures with the city.
“Each one of these sculptures has a story behind it,” Pogue said, adding the piece entitled Homage to New Orleans was his interpretation of Hurricane Katrina.
Pogue said he has driven around Washington to see the installations and appreciates their placements.
“They are really nice to see, and I think it’s important for people to see things that are good with everything going on,” Pogue said.