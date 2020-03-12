The Meadowlake Farm subdivision is one step closer to joining the city of Washington.
The city’s planning and zoning commission supported the subdivision’s voluntary annexation request at Monday’s meeting. The plan board voted unanimously to welcome the 61 lots located off Pottery Road and south of Highway 100 into the city limits.
The board’s recommendation will be presented to the city council at its March 16 meeting. Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said a formal vote on the project will take place at an April council meeting.
On Monday night, Maniaci said the city and the subdivision have talked for years about annexation, but nothing ever happened.
Most recently, in 2014, voters denied a request to have the subdivision annexed into the city.
Plan board member Carolyn Witt, a former member of the council, she said remembers a contentious relationship between the city and the subdivision. She said during past annexation discussions, a number of residents expressed strong sentiments against joining the city.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said 100 percent of the lots signed on this time. He credited the homeowners with working with the city to get the deal done.
“It’s better late than never,” Witt said.
At a council meeting in February, Public Works Director John Nilges said Meadowlake’s current septic system needs to be taken offline. In order to do that, it needs a new system to hook into. That’s where the city comes in.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC. The agreements will allow for a sewer line extension project. Nilges said the sewer line would be extended west from the Autumn Leaf subdivision to Meadowlake.
Nilges said another connection point would be added to the northwest to plan for future development.
If the annexation is approved, Nilges said the deal requires the city to have the project done in 90 days. Meadowlake homeowners would pay for the cost of closing their current system.
The city also maintains water rights for the subdivision. Right now the residents are served by Krakow Water District No. 1.
Nilges said the annexation agreement says the city will provide service within six months. He said the city can purchase the water from the water district, but will eventually run a line to the subdivision. The question is where.
A water line “sleeve” is mapped in the area of Clay Street, Highway 100 and Pottery Road. No one has actually found it under the ground, Nilges said.
Once found, the city could then extend the line and hook up with Meadowlake. Nilges said the city will be working on a hydraulic study to figure out the best way to move the project forward.
Once Meadowlake is on the city’s system, Nilges said the line could then hook up with the Autumn Leaf subdivision and improve issues within that neighborhood.
“We’re doing a lot of good for multiple ongoing problems,” he said.
The city will be working with adjacent property owners on the project.