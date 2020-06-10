A proposed cell phone tower got backing Monday night from the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission.
Network Real Estate, LLC, working on behalf of AT&T, is applying for a special use permit for an 85-foot tower at 128 Busch Avenue. The property is commonly known as the Sharp Shooters clubhouse.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the tower request is the first the city has received since updating its codes in 2017. The codes were updated to reflect changes at the state level.
At Monday’s plan board meeting, Maniaci told commissioners that the code limits the amount of restrictions a community can put on a cell tower. In order to get a special use permit, the tower must be shorter than 100 feet, not within 200 feet or a residential structure, meet all setback requirements and have landscaping or fencing around the structure.
Maniaci said Network Real Estate’s application checks all of the boxes. At 85 feet, it is shorter than the maximum height.
The nearest structure, the Sharp Shooters Club, is 120 feet away, but it is not a residence. All setbacks also are met.
In lieu of landscaping, Network Real Estate proposes a faux rock wall. Jake Sprague, Network representative, said the fence is easier to maintain than traditional landscaping. The rock wall will be 6 feet tall.
While the tower will be located on Sharp Shooters’ property, AT&T will have access from 10th Street.
Sprague said the goal of the tower is to improve AT&T’s network in the city. He said several other sites were investigated, including the public safety building, but the Sharp Shooters’ site was the best fit for AT&T’s goals.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously voted in favor of approving the special use permit.