Julie Underdown is planning on moving her business in Downtown Washington.
Julie Underdown Photography is currently located at 220 Jefferson St. Underdown renovated the building before opening in October 2018.
Underdown has set her sights on a new Downtown project. At the Feb. 18 Washington Historic Preservation Committee meeting, Underdown said she wants to renovate a portion of the old Modern Auto building on Main Street.
The old building is located at 1 W. Main Street. Underdown is looking to buy the space between H&R Block and the Fitness Made Fun Gymnasium.
She said the plan is to renovate the existing space into two store fronts. One would be the home to her studio while the other would be rented by another business.
Underdown said she would then sell her old studio.
The plans call to redo the old brick facade. Underdown said the brick is not original to the building and she’s not a fan of the look.
Her idea is to redo the brick in a “German Schmear” style. The process will leave the brick with a unique look, she said.
Underdown said she’s been talking with Don Meyer, who owns the portion of the building that houses H&R Block. She said he plans on using the same technique on the facade of his building.
Other renovations include making changes to the courtyard between Joe’s Bakery & Delicatessen. Underdown said the trash containers would be covered.
Underdown’s plan was backed the commission.