A Gerald woman is in stable condition in a St. Louis Hospital after being struck twice by two different cars Tuesday evening on Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive.
Around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Renee L. Sneddy, 52, of Gerald, was crossing Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive when she was struck by two different cars, according to Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
The Washington Ambulance District and Washington Fire Department treated her for injuries on the scene before she was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for further treatment, Sitzes said. She was treated there, but later transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, where doctors thought she could get more intensive treatment.
Sitzes said Sneddy suffered "serious injuries," but that she was in "stable condition" Wednesday morning. She remained at the hospital in Creve Coeur through the night.
"She was crossing the highway in an area that is not designated for pedestrian traffic," he said. "There's no crosswalks. There's no nothing."
Sitzes said an investigation is underway and that police are collecting witness testimony and as much information as they can gather.
"We have some indication that she was going from the southbound traveling north across the highway," he said. "We don't know that for certain. So we're still looking into that."
Sitzes encouraged people to stay safe when walking around that area, but acknowledged the lack of options for pedestrians.
"I know on Highway 100 and that whole area, there's not a whole lot of places to cross," he said. "But if you're going to cross, you're going to need to use caution."