Police Light Crime Graphic

A Gerald woman is in stable condition in a St. Louis Hospital after being struck twice by two different cars Tuesday evening on Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive.

Around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Renee L. Sneddy, 52, of Gerald, was crossing Highway 100 near Washington Heights Drive when she was struck by two different cars, according to Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.

Tags