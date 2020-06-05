About 100 people, most of them high school and college students from the Washington area, gathered at Washington High School Wednesday afternnon, June 3, and then marched through town in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Organizer of the peaceful protest, Lydia Juengling, 20, a 2018 Washington High School graduate, said she did not expect the large turnout, but it warmed her heart that so many people came out.
“I did not realize how many people were going to be there until I pulled up to WHS and people were there and then kept coming,” Juengling said. “It was overwhelming, but also really encouraging that so many people see the injustice as well.”
Juengling said the idea for the protest came about after she reflected on how she could help the Black Lives Matter movement.
“After everything blew up after the murder of George Floyd, I wanted to do something,” she explained. “So I prayed and decided I needed to be vocal, but in a peaceful way.”
On Monday night, Juengling reached out to her friends on the social media platform Snapchat saying, “This is my view that we should treat all people like they are people and if you agree with that and would like to walk with me, you are more than welcome to do so.”
Then on Wednesday morning, the day of the march, Juengling made sure to do her due diligence and reached out to the Washington Police Department where she worked with Lt. Darryl Balleydier and another officer to make the march happen.
“They were so wonderful to work with and very helpful,” she said.
The police made a great effort to protect all of the protesters, she said, and kept them safe.
Juengling said she had some reservations about using her name when talking with The Missourian because she wants people to focus on the movement, rather than her actions of organizing it.
“It is our duty as people to seek justice, love, mercy and walk humbly,” said Juengling, referencing Bible verse Micah 6:8.