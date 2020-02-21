Peace Lutheran Church in Washington will hold Lenten worship services on six consecutive Wednesday evenings before Easter, beginning with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26.
At each service Pastor Aimée Appell will talk about one of six transformational spiritual practices that were developed by Church Innovations for the Partnership for Missional Church.
Through these practices, members seek to recognize and pay attention to people of peace in the world and to join in a community where God is already at work.
“Transformational spiritual practices are designed to be done in community,” according to Appell, and the members of Peace Lutheran invite others in the community to come listen and talk to each other.
At the Ash Wednesday service, Appell will talk about the impact the practice of Dwelling in the Word has had at Peace and around the world. She also will provide instructions on how to dwell. The goal of this spiritual practice is to help everyone speak more freely by tuning our ears to listen deeply to others.
In the following weeks, Appell and the congregation will discuss the spiritual practices of dwelling in the world, spiritual discernment, focus for missional action, announcing the kingdom, and hospitality.
Appell has worked with Church Innovations, a St. Paul, Minn.-based organization, since 2007. She has been leading workshops on the practice of Dwelling in the World on behalf of the Central States Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
These workshops are part of the synod’s Congregational Vitality initiative and are intended to help congregations deepen their own spiritual practices, as well as their connection with and service to their community. The first workshop was offered in St. Louis Feb. 8 and will be followed up by one in Salina on March 7 and one in Kansas City on March 28.
The Lenten services at Peace will be preceded by a light meal of soup and other treats served before each Wednesday service except Feb. 26. Supper will be at 5:30 p.m., and the service will follow at 6:30 p.m. All are invited.
Peace Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ Congregation of the ELCA located at 5 Scenic Drive in Washington. Sunday school for children and adult Bible study take place at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. For more information, call 636-239-1878 or email peachchurchelca@gmail.com