The COVID-19 pandemic shut down youth sports in Washington this summer but opened up an opportunity.
St. Louis metro area softball and baseball leagues jumped in to rent the fields for their tournaments, bringing in $3,700 in revenue in June for the Washington Parks and Recreation Department.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker reported the numbers at the Wednesday, July 1, park board meeting. He said he was pleased that the department was able to rent the fields, but that the rental rates were based on use by youth sports teams. The fields rent for $20 a game.
“The fees are not made for tournaments,” Dunker said. “Last year, when it was discussed it was not a concern because normally Little League uses the fields all summer.”
Jeff Patke, the city council liaison for the park board, said no one anticipated “COVID-19 taking over” and canceling youth sports this summer.
While the fields cost $20 to rent per game, teams also were charged $50 for field prep, $15 per hour per field for lights, and $15 for the chalker and chalkor fields.
The National Softball Association rented four fields each day for its June 6-7 tournament, which brought in net revenue of $1,760 for the parks department.
STL Play Sports rented fields for its tournaments, June 20-21 and June 26-28, but canceled play Sunday, June 28. The tournaments brought in $1,950 to the parks department.
Dunker said the department continues to get calls about field rentals and is working on a possible tournament in July.
The Washington Youth Sports Association has been operating the concession stand at some games, to raise funds for its organization.
For more information on field rentals, contact the Washington Parks office at 636-390-1080.