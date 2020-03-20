At a recent meeting Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker informed the park board of a planned facelift for the freight building and caboose on Front Street.
Dunker told The Missourian that the department is seeking donations for the painting of the caboose.
The money taken from the Waterworks budget to spruce up the Riverfront, that Dunker discussed at a recent park board meeting in March will only be used to paint the freight building downtown.
Dunker said there was money in the fiscal year budget for repairs to some of the city’s Front Street properties.
“Most of the money was going to be spent on the Waterworks building,” Dunker said. “Now that there is not a tenant, some money has been shifted toward the freight building, which allows the parks department to get it painted.”
Dunker added having the caboose painted has been on his to-do list since last year, but because of complications on getting a bid for the project, it prevented him from getting it in the fiscal year budget for 2021.
After receiving complaints about the caboose’s exterior and interior late last summer, Dunker reported he had been unable to get a bid for the project. After that report, he said the city then got numerous bids.
Now, in order for the project to move forward, funding is needed.
“We are now seeking donations for the caboose to be painted,” Dunker said.
Dunker said he is hopeful that an organization will help with the painting of the caboose and that the project will be completed this spring or summer.
Planning the Future
Despite not having acquired a donation for the painting of the caboose, Dunker has still made plans to improve its exterior by adding features this holiday season.
“This holiday season the caboose will be outlined in Christmas lights,” Dunker said. “Two wreaths will also will be placed on the caboose.”
According to Dunker, the street department is supplying the wreaths and will place them on the caboose when it installs them throughout the city, next holiday season.
Dunker has already purchased the lights for the caboose.
There were also some electrical modifications to the caboose this past winter, according to Dunker.
“Up until recently, the caboose had no electric running to it,” Dunker said. “The department did some work on the paver walkway going to the caboose. When that was done staff installed electrical conduit under the pavers so the caboose will have electric in November when Christmas lights are put up.”
In addition to the improvements that residents will see with the caboose and freight building, the Washington Parks and Recreation Department has made other improvements to the area.
Heritage Park, located on Front Street, has a freshened up sign. The sign was updated and received a fresh coat of paint.
In Preparation
All of the improvements done are in preparation for the American In Bloom National Symposium.
The symposium will be held Oct. 2 and according to Dunker, roughly 200-plus people will be in attendance.
“People will come from all over the United States for this event,” Dunker said.
According to Dunker, the Front Street and Downtown Washington area is where the symposium will be located.
In an effort to get the city in tip-top shape, the parks department has made it a priority on making renovations and updates to the downtown area.
“The city of Washington wants to put its best foot forward,” Dunker said.
For more information on the Washington Parks Department and the American In Bloom Symposium, visit https://washmo.gov/home-1/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/.