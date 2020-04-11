Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the Washington Parks Department has made progress moving forward with the new pool.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, the department is “right on schedule” and has been working with three design-build teams, the Westport Pools team, Capri Pools team and Brockmiller Construction team, on the pool’s design.
The three teams are comprised of different companies vying for a chance to design the city’s pool, Dunker said.
He reported that he, along with other city officials, has had video conferences with the design teams, to keep the process moving despite the coronavirus outbreak. Dunker added that the department recently did a site walk-through.
The request for proposal (RFP) will be due April 20 and then will be reviewed and approved for contract execution by the city council, May 4.
The time line for when demolition and construction will occur has now changed.
Initially, the goal was to have work start in August and the pool closing around the end of July.
That work can start sooner. Monday night the city council voted to terminate its contract with Midwest Pool management. The termination means the city no longer has a management company for the pool.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the plan now is to not open the swim complex for the 2020 season. Construction can start as soon as a contractor is selected.
Lamb said the decision saves the city about $100,000. It was made jointly in order to ensure the new pool was ready for the summer 2021 season and because of ongoing COVID-19 fears.
Councilman Jeff Patke pointed out the city had a window to back out of the contract without incurring a penalty. By waiting, the decision could have cost the city money.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet said she was disappointed by the closure, but she understood it.
Lamb reiterated the city plans to move forward with the project during the COVID-19 shutdown. He said the city and its project manager, Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, are working toward a design and hope to have a construction firm picked this spring.
The goal is to open the new pool for the summer 2021 season. Late last year the city said it was targeting a June 2021 opening.
Background
The construction and design of the pool will be funded through the city’s capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
Planning for a new pool began back in 2018 when the parks department sought community feedback on what residents wanted in a new pool facility.
The new facility is estimated to cost about $4 million.
In December 2019, an owner’s representative contract for a new city pool was given the green light by the city council. Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, is representing the city on the design-build project.
Landmark will work in conjunction with a Cochran engineering team, which is conducting testing for the new aquatics center.
The pool will be at the same location as the current pool in the main park.