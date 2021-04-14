Among the issues discussed at Wednesday night’s Washington Parks and Recreation Board meeting were illegal vehicle parking in the grass during soccer games hosted by the Washington Soccer Academy, uncertainty over pool capacity and the need to add equipment to Main Park.
According to park board members, spectators at recent Washington Soccer Academy games have wreaked havoc on the city’s parks, leaving large ruts in the grass and other damage to the property.
“I had my crew put down some grass seed and straw over some of the ruts to try and fix that area,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. He told the board the city had notified the academy it would be keeping $200 of the academy’s $500 deposit following the damages.
“I told them that if there is another incident that we would determine how bad it is, deduct for further damages, and that if they run out this deposit then they would be expected to pay another deposit to the city, and we would go from there,” Dunker said. The park board also discussed imposing a restriction on the capacity of the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. According to Dunker, any restrictions would likely come from the Franklin County Health Department and not from the city.
“I’m kind of surprised that we haven’t heard anything yet, one way or the other,” Dunker said. He said his counterparts who work in other communities in Franklin County also are anxious to hear, as some parks and recreation managers elsewhere in other counties are imposing capacity limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park board also discussed the need for more playground equipment at Main Park.
Multiple members of the park board said they have fielded complaints regarding the new playground equipment, which replaces some aging equipment.
“I think people were used to going to (Main Park) and there being almost two separate playgrounds. ... I don’t think people recognize that the old equipment was deteriorating and needed to be replaced,” said Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke, who attends the park board meetings as a liaison between it and the city council.
However, the new equipment, according to park board members, is not kid-friendly enough.
“It really needs need to be something for the toddler age,” said park board member Betty Werner. “Some of the equipment that is there now, they can’t use at all. I’m talking about the 3- to 5-year-olds. It is really hard for them.”
She and other members of the park board encouraged city staff to research adding an additional piece of equipment to the park.
“Once we know a price, we can go from there with a funding mechanism,” Patke said.