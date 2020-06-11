Members of the Washington Park Board reviewed updated designs for the city’s new aquatic facility.
In May, the park board, aquatics committee and city council all backed a preliminary design from Westport Pools. Since that initial approval, city staff has been working with Westport to make modifications and tweaks.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker made a presentation on the facility showing some of the changes that the department would like to make.
Among the ideas discussed are adding more features to the splash pad, a change in shade structures, removal of the zip line and moving the rock climbing wall.
Removing the zip line would open up an adult swim lane, said Dunker, adding there have been some mechanical issues with zip lines at other pools.
Dunker also discussed street, sidewalk and landscaping improvements surrounding the pool area, but those would not be taken out of the budget for the pool. If approved, the new features would put the project over budget.
The original budget for the pool was $4 million dollars. The project is being paid out of the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax.
With the new features added, the project cost rises to $4,115,239.
The council approved a contract with Westport Monday night for the project. The deal was for $4 million, but City Administrator Darren Lamb told the board that the city could pay for the extra features. Lamb said money could be pulled from other projects being paid for by the capital improvement sales tax.
Extra Dig
Kathy Haddox, a member of the public, spoke out at the beginning of the meeting requesting that the board consider digging the pool deeper in the diving board area so that the pool had the potential to accommodate a high dive. Haddox made a similar request to the council in May.
“If you do not do the extra dig now, there can never be a high dive,” she said.
Haddox pointed out the closest high dive to Washington is at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Lamb and Dunker said the extra dig would cost $8,003. Board members backed the idea, agreeing that this is the only opportunity to do it since it cannot be done after the pool construction is completed.
The board voted to recommend the budget increase, the layout changes with the new feature, and the extra dig to the deeper end to potentially accommodate a high dive.
The recommendation will be taken to the city council for approval.