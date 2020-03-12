Concerns were raised at the Washington Park Board meeting last Wednesday night in regard to the information flow between the board and city council.
At the February meeting, Councilman Jeff Patke, liaison for the council, proposed moving the meeting. The park board currently meets the first Wednesday of the month.
Patke suggested the board might benefit from having its meetings later in the month. Board members wanted more time to think about the idea.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told the board he discussed the idea with City Administrator Darren Lamb and both feel the current schedule is working fine.
Park board member Tessie Steffens said the suggestion was made so the board would be informed on issues coming before the city council, rather than being told after the fact.
Steffens said Jackie Miller recently was honored by the city council for her donation of land for the Miller Post Trail.
“We knew nothing about that,” she said.
Gavin Wooley, park board member, said another example is the council approving an equipment purchase that the board was unaware of.
Dunker explained that equipment purchases are budgeted items and often need to be acted on sooner, rather than later.
“The concern is that by bringing it to the board it has the potential of slowing things down,” he said.
Steffens expressed her concern of not knowing about park-related happenings and issues.
“There are times when things come up that we do not know and are asked about,” she said. “I don’t care when the meeting is and I think you do a good job, but these things do sometimes come up.”
Councilman Nick Obermark, liaison for city council, said these types of concerns seem to be the exception, not the rule of the normal flow of information to the board.
The park board ultimately decided to leave the date the same and if needed will rediscuss the issue at a future meeting.