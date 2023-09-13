Just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, first responders were called to Highway 100 west of Washington's city limits near the intersection with Arch Road after a mower hit a power line.
According to emergency alerts, a power line was downed and the reporting party was trapped in a tractor after the power line caused a brush fire.
