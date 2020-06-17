Washington Councilman Nick Obermark could not have expected when he showed up for Monday’s council meeting that he would be called upon to preside over that evening’s agenda.
In the absence of Mayor Sandy Lucy, the mayor pro tem was called upon to chair the meeting. However, Obermark, who represents Ward 1, did not even start the night as the mayor pro tem.
“I was surprised I got it with only being on the council for a year,” Obermark said. “I was surprised nobody else ran for it. It’s a chance to learn a little more about the workings of the city and move things in the direction everybody wants to go.”
The council votes a councilman into that position each year in the first meeting following an election as part of the council’s yearly reorganizing. In addition, the council uses the first meeting after an election to determine council representation on the planning and zoning commission, 353 Corporation and board of health.
Councilman Jeff Patke was the mayor pro tem for the previous term. He began the night as the chair of the meeting before giving way to Obermark immediately after the council’s vote for the new mayor pro tem.
“Nick, you get the seat I so shortly held,” Patke said.
In the event of a tie vote and the mayor’s absence, the mayor pro tem has the power to cast the deciding vote.
The council’s mayor pro tem has rarely been called upon as Lucy reports missing just two meetings during her 10 years as mayor.
“I felt a little bad for Jeff because he’s been up there for a while and hasn’t gotten to run too many meetings,” Obermark said. “Then he finally gets the chance and it was pretty short.”
Lucy remained home Monday night as a precaution after a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the previous Monday’s planning and zoning commission meeting, where she shook hands with an individual who tested positive later in the week.
The lone contested appointment of the night was in determining who would represent the council on the planning and zoning commission for the next term.
Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch will remain the council’s planning and zoning representative after a 6-2 vote.
Joe Holtmeier and Gretchen Pettet both voted in favor of Pettet filling the position. The remainder of the council voted in favor of Hidritch remaining on the commission.
“He’s done a pretty good job,” Councilman Greg Skornia said upon making the nomination for Hidritch to serve another term. “It’s a pretty difficult position. Unless you go to a bunch of meetings prior to being on that committee, you really don’t know what’s going on.”
Hidritch has already served on the planning and zoning commission for two years. Skornia previously served on the commission himself.
Steve Sullentrup, Hidritch, Skornia and Pettet, all of whom were unopposed for re-election earlier this month, were each sworn in at the start of the meeting to begin their new two-year term on the council.
Those four were each appointed to the board of health. Sullentrup was also appointed to the 353 Corporation.