Nonprofits and other organizations across the county are reworking budgets following the Chamber’s announcement that the Washington Town & Country Fair is canceled due to COVID-19.
The Washington Town & Country Fair, the second largest in the state, had a total economic impact of $1.4 million in 2019 after expenses. The fair brought in $2.3 million in revenue last year with more than $174,000 in profits paid to the Washington Chamber of Commerce and more than $178,000 paid out to participating nonprofits.
Organizations, including the Washington Optimist, Lions and Rotary clubs, take the money earned from their operation of food and drink concessions and other activities at the fair and return it to the community in support of student scholarships and other local causes.
Jennifer Giesike, president, CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and fair manager, said the Chamber “will be heavily impacted” by the fair’s cancellation as the funds raised make up about half of the Chamber’s budget.
“This is going to impact how the Chamber operates moving forward,” Giesike said. “We are still trying to put on our normal events like the Cajun Market, Music at the Market and the golf tournament.”
The Chamber board and the fair board are working together to “explore options” in having smaller fundraisers to help supplement the loss from the fair, according to Giesike.
Last year, the Lions Club received $23,533 for its participation in the fair, with members working the gate and selling soda and beer. Lions Club President Dan Haire said the money earned from the fair makes up 30 percent of the club’s annual budget. The club has formed a committee to consider other fundraising options.
“The fair is not our only loss of income for the year; other events and festivals being canceled have also had an impact,” he said.
Despite the budget challenges, Haire said the club’s participation in events still occurring like the Sunset on the Riverfront will keep the organization going.
“We have a project fund that we can pull from if we need to,” Haire said. “Things like the work we do with the food pantry will go on as normal, but the discretionary items that come up throughout this next year might be reduced.”
The Washington Optimist Club received $9,254 from its participation in the fair last year, making up about a fourth of the club’s annual budget, according to President Chris Marquart. That funding goes toward $1,000 scholarships issued to seniors in the spring, among other things.
“The club will lose a fair amount of income, but we are looking at ways to bring in funds to recoup that loss,” she said. Potential events include Boo Breakfast in October and a Frozen breakfast in January, which would be similar to the breakfast with Santa.
The Optimist Club also is reworking its annual fundraiser with CASA, which is a raffle to support area youth. It’s expected to be held sometime next month.
Dr. Greg Potts, president of the Washington Rotary Club, said the club received $19,344 from its soda and beer stands and gate operations at the fair last year, which was about 25 percent of its annual budget. He said he believes the club will weather the loss of fair funds as it works on two other events planned for this year, including a car raffle and a radio auction.
The Washington Town & Country Fair was to be held Aug. 5-9. Fair officials said while the main event is canceled, they are working on plans to hold the livestock shows.