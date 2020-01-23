No new candidates had filed for Washington city offices when The Missourian went to press Tuesday afternoon.
Filing closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. As of 1 p.m. no new candidates had filed since opening day.
On the first day of filing Dec. 17 all five incumbents for the open city seats filed. Since then no new candidates have filed.
Mark Piontek, city attorney, and council members Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1, Mark Hidritch, Ward 2, Greg Skornia, Ward 3, and Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4, all have signed up to retain their seats.
The municipal election will be Tuesday, April 7. If no other candidates file, an election won’t be needed.
All of the city seats up for election are for two-year terms.