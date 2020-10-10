Two weeks after initially approving the city’s $71 million budget, the Washington City Council approved an amendment to the budget on Monday night that will finance an expansion of the city’s water system for Meadowlake Farms, a subdivision located off Pottery Road and south of Highway 100, into the city limits.
The amendment also includes funding for improvements at the Walnut Street Lift Station and the M.E. Frick Lift Station, which are both part of the city’s sewer system.
“This will help cover the cost of the water main and the lift stations,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said.
The amendment increased the city’s water fund by $140,000 and the sewer fund by $120,000. Those are enterprise funds generated typically by user fees.
The budget, which gets 38 percent of its estimated revenue from sales taxes and 20 percent of its estimated revenue from property taxes, with the rest coming from enterprise funds and capital improvement sales taxes, will be in effect through Sept. 30, 2021.
Last year the city approved a $65 million budget with anticipated expenditures of $38 million.
Lamb told The Missourian one of the biggest changes within this year’s budget was city employees will see a 1 percent cost-of-living pay increase but will not see merit-based pay raises.
“We took a precautionary approach to wages,” said Lamb, who added this is the first time since his appointment in 2017 as city administrator that merit-based pay raises have not been incorporated into the budget.
“We had no idea how the stopping of unemployment benefits people received through the end of July would affect the sales tax for the rest of the year,” Lamb said. “Sales taxes make up the majority of our income revenue for the budget.”
Sales tax reports are given to the city monthly, and so far the city has not seen a major decrease in revenue, according to Lamb. “Once we see more of those reports (it will show) if there will be signs of a decrease.”
Lamb said merit increases will be re-evaluated after the first quarter, which would be after Jan. 1.
This year’s budget includes a nearly $6 million increase in the city’s capital improvement fund, which Lamb and other city officials say will largely be spent on the new $4.1 million aquatics facility. Last year, the city budgeted $2.8 million in capital improvements.
“We saved up funds in the capital improvement sales tax fund to pay for the new pool,” Lamb said. “We anticipate $2.2 million in sales tax for the capital improvement sales tax per year so when we budget out over eight years, we look at all the projects to determine when we will have enough cash to pay for the big ones.”
The city’s transportation fund, which pays for street resurfacing and other improvements, is also receiving a $2.1 million funding boost in this year’s budget. In total, the city has budgeted $3.4 million for street work this year.
Lamb said planned projects for the transportation department include the Busch Creek Greenway project, which is expected to cost $751,000, with 80 percent of the cost being covered by a grant, and Riverfront Trail Connection, which is expected to cost $300,000, with 75 percent of the cost covered by a grant. Another project included in the budget is the resurfacing of High Street and adding sidewalks to the street, which will cost $545,000, with 80 percent covered by a grant. The city also plans to spend $100,000 for the engineering work for the resurfacing of Jefferson Street. A grant will cover 80 percent of the project.
Another big project this year is the new hangars at Washington City Airport. The $1.2 million project will be paid for mainly with state and federal funds, with the city picking up about 10 percent of the costs.
Other projects included in the budget: $30,000 design work for Westlink Drive, which will be 80 percent funded by a grant; $450,000 for improvements to Fair Street and Fourth Street; $280,000 for pedestrian-friendly improvements to Circle Drive; and $700,000 for general street repairs throughout the city.
The city also plans to spend $1.3 million on new vehicles, an increase of $662,105 from last year’s budget, from the city’s vehicle and equipment replacement fund.
“There are numerous vehicles from departments to be replaced,” Lamb said. “It is up to each department as to when they need to go out for bid.”
For example, the police department has budgeted for three SUVs, Lamb told The Missourian, while the streets department plans to replace vehicles and various pieces of equipment.
Lamb noted these items have no bids at this time, and some of the vehicles or equipment budgeted for will be replacing old equipment, including two vehicles from the 1990s and one from 2003.
The library fund was increased by $32,415 to $766,405 to allow for possible repair costs to its HVAC system and some additional administrative/HR costs.
The fire department received an additional $48,000 in its budget for this year for repairs and updates to its aging infrastructure, including garage door openers, carpeting and energy savings. The total operating amount for the fire department is $955,120.
“There is an ongoing plan for procurement of firefighting turnout gear as prices have escalated,” Lamb said. “There is loose equipment for the new rescue truck to expand the capabilities for structural collapse and water rescue.”
He said there also is an allotment for pagers for firefighters to move to the MOSWIN network.
While the fire department has a separate fund, the city’s police department is funded by the city’s general fund. The city’s general fund has a budget of $10.6 million, an increase of $40,000 over last year.