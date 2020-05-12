There will be no pay raises in the Washington School District for the upcoming year. Instead, officials will execute the current salary schedule for certified staff, support staff and administration for 2020-21.
Stipends for extra duty pay also will remain the same.
The school board approved the salary schedules during a special meeting Monday night held via Zoom conference.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the only movement on the salary schedules will be for years of experience and additional education.
“Obviously, these are very uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are being extremely conservative in preparation for budget adjustments that will inevitably need to be made,” Superintendent VanLeer told The Missourian.
“We are preparing for revenue shortfalls from every source,” she added.
Pre-COVID, VanLeer said the school board and administration were looking at making enhancements to the salary schedules.
“That is unfortunately not the case now,” she said. “We need to work to preserve our workforce and walk a very cautious and conservative line with the budget.”
VanLeer said there are still so many unknowns on how the district budget will be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
If the situation were to change drastically, VanLeer said the adjustments could be made later.
A beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree is currently paid $37,200 on Step 1 of the salary schedule, which recognizes years of experience and continuing education. That salary reflects a $400 bump approved last year.
The boost to the base last year resulted in subsequent adjustments to the entire salary schedule for all certified staff, support staff and administrators.
A teacher with a master’s degree and 10 years of experience will continue to be paid $49,878, while a teacher with 25-plus years of experience who has earned their educational specialist certification will again receive $76,135.
Certified teachers this past year received an average 3.1 percent increase.
VanLeer said there will be no changes in the administrative salary ranges or the support staff salary schedules for the coming year. The only exception will be an adjustment due to minimum wage requirements to the lunch aide and cooks’ salary schedules.
VanLeer previously reported the district hit the pause button on spending as it tries to determine the financial fallout from the coronavirus.
The school board will approve the district’s new spending plan in June. Public school districts’ and the state’s fiscal years end June 30.
“Although we are continuing to provide services remotely, supporting students in creative ways, we know it isn’t the ideal situation for anyone,” VanLeer said. “We would love for the opportunity to get back to business as usual, but we are also working under the guidelines and exercising abundant caution due to these unprecedented circumstances.”