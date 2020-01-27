No challengers have filed to hold elected office for the city of Washington.
Filing for the April 7 municipal election closed Tuesday. Only the five incumbents declared their intention to serve the city in elected positions.
Four seats on the city council, one in each ward, and the city attorney’s position are up this year.
Mark Piontek, city attorney, and council members Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1; Mark Hidritch, Ward 2; Greg Skornia, Ward 3; and Gretchen Pettet, Ward 4, all signed up to retain their seats.
With no challengers, all will appear unopposed on the April ballot. City Clerk Mary Trentmann said the city is still required to have an election.
Write-in candidates will be allowed. Washington residents also will vote in the school board election.
The filing period opened Dec. 17, 2019. All five incumbents filed on the first day. For the next month, no additional candidates filed.
All of the city seats up for election are for two-year terms.
Piontek was first elected city attorney in 1988.
Sullentrup and Hidritch have served on the council since 2010. Skornia was elected in 2013 to fill an unexpired term. Pettet was first elected in 2018.