The Washington Public Library is months away from a new website, according to Library Director Nelson Appell.
The new website, which will go live in the next few months, will remove technical glitches and limitations the library’s current website is experiencing, Appell said.
“Currently, we are unable to have the search function on the website connect with the Missouri Evergreen system,” Appell said. “There are also some other things it prevents us from doing like add a section for new books.”
Appell reported that in its last fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, the library have 13,282 total sessions; 7,931 total users and 24,708 page views.
The new library website will be done through MOREnet-hosted WordPress, which is designed for libraries to use.
“This new system was created with libraries in mind, which will be useful,” Appell said. Currently, the library uses Wix.
Appell added creating a new website has been on his agenda since he started, and this current fiscal year budgeted for the project.
The price of the website will increase from $200 to $1,000 but Appell said this transition will allow the library to do more for its patrons.
“We will be able to have the proper search functions and have a better calendar on the website for patrons to search for upcoming programs,” Appell said. “The price for the website was also fair a price for what we are getting.”
Over the next couple of months, Appell will be working on developing the website and he hopes it will be completed this winter.