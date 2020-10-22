Plans are moving forward on a new 30-acre commercial development on South Point Road near the Phoenix Center shopping district in Washington.
Developer Kurt Unnerstall’s Little Elm LLC has the property, which is owned 60 percent by Franklin County and 40 percent by the city of Washington, under contract.
The purchase price has not been disclosed.
The closing on the deal was extended to Nov. 30, after the city council approved amendments to the contract, including a name change for the buyer from B&M Metro Properties LLC to Little Elm LLC. The council also passed a resolution that would allow a potential business locating in the development to have alcohol sales exceeding 35 percent of its annual gross revenue.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said he expected those to be the last changes to the contract, which has been in the works since January.
The property, located at 4811 South Point Road, was given to the city and county by Phoenix Center II developer Joe Vernaci in 2005 as part of his deal to get public financing to do the Phoenix Center development.
At the meeting, Vernaci asked the council to table its decision until he had time to see if waiving the percent of alcohol sales would impact his operating easement agreement (OEA), which is between Kohl’s, Target and Vernaci, as the developer.
Vernaci said he believed that the OEA applied to the 30 acres, as he donated the property to the city and county.
City attorney Mark Piontek said it was a separate issue from Vernaci’s Phoenix Center, which has restrictions on alcohol sales.
“The city is not a part of that agreement, and if the agreement were to affect the property that is between those parties,” Piontek said.
Mark Hidritch, councilman of Ward 2, asked if the city could wait on its decision since the buyer had stalled on its purchase.
Piontek said that could potentially jeopardize the sale of the property, and there was no authority for the city to extend the closing date another 30 days beyond Nov. 30.
The council approved the resolution and the ordinance, making the amendments in a 5-to-1 vote, with Hidritch casting the one “no” vote.