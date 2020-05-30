Burger Park in Washington now has new signs identifying it as a disc golf course, according to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
The new signage went up Thursday, May 21. Dunker said it was needed.
“The park has been many things, a dog park, an athletic field . . . so when people would drive by on Highway 100 it was hard to tell what it was,” he said. “I think we need a sign to identify the disc golf park.”
One sign sits along Highway 100 and the new entrance sign sits at International Avenue.
Money for the signs was donated by John Burger, a descendant of the Burger family. Burger donated $5,000 to the parks department, according to Dunker.
There is some money left over, he said, and that will be used to purchase disc golf signage on the course.
In addition to the signs, the park has seen another change, according to Dunker.
This past spring a pathway was installed up the hill from International Avenue to hole 9.
Not Completed
Though the park has seen some progress there is still some work to go before it is completed. Dunker said that the front nine holes still need tee pads installed.
“After we pour the concrete curbing at Main City Park and install the rubberized curbing, I am hoping we can go straight to disc golf and pour those front nine tee pads,” he said.
After that is complete, work on the back nine holes can begin.
“We are still working on the back nine holes,” Dunker said. “Some culverts have to be put in to get across the small revines and then we will install the back holes.”
The plan is to complete the disc golf park early this summer, weather permitting.
“I am hoping (the project will be completed) early this summer, but the department needs the rain to stop,” Dunker said. “Once the (the crew) has completed the needed tasks at the Main Park then some work can shift to disc golf, when it’s not raining.”
For more information on the Washington Parks Department, visit washmo.gov/home-1/city-departments/parks-and-recreation.