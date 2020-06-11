Members of the Washington Parks Board were informed at their meeting Wednesday, June 3, of the conflict involving the new signage recently installed at Burger Park.
Parks Director Wayne Dunker explained that the two new signs were installed Thursday, May 21.
One sign is located off of Highway 100 to identify the park and disc golf course and another was placed at the entrance on International Avenue.
Darren Lamb, city administrator, informed the board that the Lions Club had expressed disappointment in not seeing its logo on the two signs after making a donation of $12,500 to the park.
“Wayne had received an email which he shared with me that some of the officers in the Lions Club were upset by the fact their logo was not on the sign,” he said. “I contacted them to see if they could give me an idea of what they would like to see on the sign.”
Lamb reported that at that time he had not received a reply back from the club.
Dunker and Lamb both said that neither of them had a discussion with the club concerning its logo being on the two signs.
The park is a disc golf course that currently has nine holes, and will eventually have 18. Dunker explained that each hole will have a small sign identifying it, and he had planned to put the Lions Club logo on it along with the Elks Lodge, which also made a sizeable donation of $7,500.
“In addition to the holes, there will be a kiosk by the picnic tables facing the parking lot, where it will have a map of the course area and a statement that says this park was made possible by the Lions Club, etc,” Dunker said.
Dunker and Lamb both noted that the signage was paid for by John Burger, a descendant of the Burger family that originally donated the land.
Burger had donated $5,000 to Burger Park. He, along with Dunker, had agreed new signage would be a good use for the money.
According to Dunker, Burger had expressed he did not want his name to be on the sign.
Dunker also noted that the Lions Club’s donation was used to purchase the baskets for the golf course and the Elks Lodge’s contribution was specified for concrete work.
Board members did not take action on the issue.
Lamb said that he would like to wait and receive a rendering of what the Lions Club would like to see on the signage before taking any action and board members agreed.