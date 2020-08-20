The city of Washington is considering changing the name of Circle Drive, according to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Circle Drive is located on the south side of the current pool.
Dunker informed the park board via email Monday, Aug. 17, that the item would be on its agenda for its next meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“Since the street is no longer a circle and we are building a new pool, the thought process is that now would be a good time to change the name if desired,” Dunker said
Marc Houseman, director of the Washington Historical Society said that when Circle Drive was a complete circle, it was used for horse racing at the Washington Town & Country Fairs in the late 1800’s.
The new pool’s address will be off Circle Drive.
Dunker asked park board members to think of some new names for the street to discuss.
“Once a name is settled on, the name will be ran through the proper channels and eventually to the city council for approval,” Dunker said. “The address (of the pool) will be displayed on the exterior of the new pool building.”
Darren Lamb, city administrator, said that if the park board has a recommendation for the name, it could be sent to the Washington City Council as early as next month. He added that the issue is not pressing because the pool is still under construction.