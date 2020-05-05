By the end of this week, the city of Washington hopes to have an idea of what the new city pool will look like.
The city has scheduled two meetings this week to review and discuss the three proposals for the new pool. The goal is to get recommendations for what project moves forward.
Requests for proposals for the new facility were due Friday, April 24. The city has been working with three design-build teams — the Westport Pools team, Capri Pools team and Brockmiller Construction team — on the pool’s design.
All three are vying for a chance to design the city’s pool and submitted their requests. City staff and its project manager, Landmark Contract Management, Inc., have been reviewing the proposals.
The plan is to present the proposals and a recommendation to the city’s pool committee and park board.
The pool committee is set to review the plans Tuesday afternoon. The park board meeting will be Wednesday, May 6, at 4 p.m.
The city is hoping each group makes a recommendation on a vendor that can be sent to the council for approval. If that does happen, the council can vote on a contract as soon as its May 18 meeting.
Once a contract is awarded, work can begin since the city made the decision in late March to not open the current facility for a final season.
The city council voted to terminate its contract with Midwest Pool management at its April 6 meeting, meaning it wouldn’t have a management company for the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the decision to keep the pool closed this summer saves the city about $100,000. The city, like other municipalities across the region, is bracing for a revenue shortage because of the coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The closure also was done to ensure the new pool was ready for the 2021 summer season and because of ongoing COVID-19 fears.
When the contract with Midwest Pool was canceled, Councilman Jeff Patke pointed out the city had a window to back out of the contract without incurring a penalty. By waiting, the decision could have cost the city money.
The goal is to open the new pool for the summer 2021 season.
Background
The construction and design of the pool will be funded through the city’s capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
When the city was discussing the extension of the sales tax, city departments were asked to present potential projects that could be funded if voters backed the tax. The pool project garnered support from the city’s sales tax committee and residents.
The current facility was targeted for replacement because it was nearing the end of its life cycle. In late 2017, then Parks Director Darren Dunkle estimated within three years a renovation or replacement would need to take place.
After voters approved the sales tax extension in 2018, the parks department sought community feedback on what residents wanted in a new pool facility.
The new facility is estimated to cost about $4 million. Lamb said the city still anticipates moving forward with the project despite concerns surrounding a reduction in sales tax revenue because of coronavirus-related closures.
In December 2019, an owner’s representative contract for a new city pool was given the green light by the city council. Landmark is representing the city on the design-build project.
Landmark will work in conjunction with a Cochran engineering team, which is conducting testing for the new aquatics center.
The pool will be at the same location as the current pool in the main park.