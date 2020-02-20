The Washington Park Board made a recommendation at its meeting last Wednesday to bring a proposal for a newly revamped Main Park Playground before the Washington City Council.
Funding for playground improvements would come from the half-cent capitol improvement sales tax. The budget for the playground is $250,000.
The new playground would be placed near the existing pavilion behind the current playground area.
There was some discussion concerning flyaway balls from the ballfield that would be just south of the new play area.
The board ultimately decided to make the recommendation with the thought if it needed to do something about the potential issue it would.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told The Missourian that if the council approves the proposal at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, he anticipates the construction at the end of this month.
This new playground will replace the two existing playgrounds at the Main Park. Once the new playground is completed, the existing ones will be taken down.