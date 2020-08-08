The Washington Regional Airport plans to add 12 hangars to its operations next year.
The hangars are needed to address a longstanding demand from pilots, according to Washington Public Works Director John Nilges, who said there are currently 18 pilots on the waiting list to rent them.
There are currently 36 hangars in three buildings at the Washington airport.
The new hangars are expected to increase the airport’s revenue by $36,000 annually, according to Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb. He added that in fiscal year 2018-19 the airport brought in a $23,789 profit for the city.
In the current fiscal year Lamb said that revenue for the airport is down $8,968 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I imagine COVID-19 has affected fuel sales, which is a large source of our revenue,” Lamb said. “There are two months left in this fiscal year where the deficit could be made up.”
The Washington City Council approved an ordinance that allows the city to contract with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. (CMT) to design the new hangars, which will be located at the northeast corner of the runway on the city’s property.
“The hope is to have the hangars designed by wintertime and then have a bid for construction out in late winter/early spring,” Nilges said. “Then construction could hopefully begin this time next year.”
He added that the design process will determine if the new hangers will be able to accommodate larger aircraft than what is seen at the airport now.
The $1.2 million project will be paid for using funding from the Airport Entitlement Fund, which is administered by the state through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Washington’s capital improvement sales tax, according to Nilges.
The Airport Entitlement Fund will pay for $450,000 of the project and the remaining $750,000 will come from the capital improvement sales tax.
Lamb told The Missourian the city could receive additional funds for the project, but did not specify where they would come from. “We are waiting for some things to be finalized, but we have been told there could be extra money coming to us to help with the project,” he said.
Lamb said rock from the causeway Alberici Constructors Inc. removed over the last few weeks has helped push the project forward as it was used to build up the area where the hangars will be built.
Lamb said while airport business is down this year due to the coronavirus, the airport is in demand by businesses and private pilots.
“We have rented out space to a (airplane) mechanic too, and there have been planes flying into the airport to get (mechanical) work done,” Lamb said.
The airport, which features a 5,000-foot by 75-foot runway and night landing capability, is owned and operated by the city of Washington and managed by Kevin Hellmann. It’s located three miles north of Washington in southern Warren County along Highway 47.