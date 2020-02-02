New fencing is set to be installed between the railroad tracks and the western Rotary Riverfront Trail.
At Monday’s Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting, Public Works Director John Nilges said the fence will help to keep people off the railroad tracks.
Nilges said the city is “privileged” to have a quiet zone and one of the ways to stay compliant is to keep the tracks free of people.
The city and Union Pacific Railroad have been working on the fence project for several years.
In 2007, the city filed a lawsuit to acquire the property for what is now the western part of the trail through condemnation after efforts to negotiate a purchase agreement failed.
Later, the city dropped the suit after a three-person commission appointed by the court valued the property at $600,000. At the time, city officials said the appraised value of the land was closer to $90,000.
In April 2007, the city reached an agreement with Union Pacific to quiet the sounding of train horns through town. Under that agreement, the public crossing at Front Street and Tiemann was converted to a private, gated crossing. Owners of property north of the tracks and emergency personnel were provided keys to the gate.
In 2015, the city resolved the lawsuit filed by Echo Romeo II Inc. in August 2009 related to the purchase of the land. Under terms of the settlement, the city acquired a 25-plus-acre tract of land north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
As part of the purchase, the city was required to put fencing up between the trail and the tracks.
When the contract was signed, the city was given a time line to install the fence, however, that was not met. It took more than four years for the purchase to be approved.
In December, the city received four bids for the fencing project. At the Jan. 21 council meeting, the city agreed to enter a deal with Diamond Fence Company.
For $31,100 the city will get galvanized and black vinyl PVC-coated fence installed. The city said 90 percent of the fence won’t be seen by most people since it will be right at the railroad tracks.
Additionally, the city agreed to pay $10,500 for a three-strand guard cable fence for the eastern end of the trail. Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the cable fence will be used at the old sand plant.
Dunker said during the bridge demolition last year, the city noticed the sand plant was in need a safety fence. He said the cable fence will be able to act as a barrier to keep people safe from a drop off.
The fence also will be able to withstand floodwaters. Dunker said the fence will be welded so people can’t remove it and throw it in the water.