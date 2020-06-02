Monday marked the first day Waste Connections picked up trash and recycling for Washington residents.
Waste Connections kicked off its five-year contract as the city of Washington’s solid waste hauler Monday. The deal includes trash collection and recycling.
Public Works Director John Nilges reported Monday night to the city council that the first day went off mostly problem free.
Nilges said there were some minor issues, but that’s to be expected. He said any resident with issues should contact Waste Connections. The city also can help, but the first stop should be Waste Connections.
Waste Connections can be reached at 636-321-2100.
Councilman Mark Hidritch said he spoke with someone at Waste Connections and they were pleased with how the first day went. Hidritch said the person noted how much recycling was done on the first day.
The city is stressing that the blue carts are for recycling only.
Street Superintendent Tony Bonastia said the city had a few issues last week with residents using the blue carts for trash, but there didn’t seem to be much of a problem on Monday.
Nilges said he appreciated residents using the blue carts. He said things like cardboard boxes can end up in the landfill or be recycled. At the landfill, they take up space and shorten the life span of the facility.
Big Trash Week
After postponing the April big trash event because of COVID-19, the city is making plans to host a new collection the week of June 15.
The spring Clean Up, Paint Up and Fix Up campaign kicks off Monday, June 15, and runs through Friday, June 19. All Washington residents are encouraged to take part in the improvement effort to benefit the city.
Nilges said city crews will be following Waste Connections crews and picking up large items. He said city crews will be about an hour behind.
The large trash pickup is only available to city residents — no businesses. No one is allowed to dump hazardous waste, tires, demolition waste, motor oils, paint, batteries or yard waste.
White goods, washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators will be accepted.
Crews Praised
Nilges thanked the city crews for their help with the transition.
To prepare for the switch, the city crews helped collect data. Nilges said they tracked stops, counted trash dumpsters and really helped provide an accurate view of the job.
Nilges said the data was essential in allowing Waste Connections to take over seamlessly.
“They deserve a lot of accolades,” he said.
Nilges also was praised. Mayor Sandy Lucy thanked him for his role in the switch.
Lucy said Nilges, and the entire public works department, worked long and hard, first researching the possible switch, and then overseeing the implementation.
She joked that Nilges had sleepless nights worrying about the transition and told him now he could get some rest.