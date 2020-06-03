After weeks of discussions and presentations, the city of Washington made it official Monday night — Westport Pools will design and construct the city’s new aquatics facility.
In a unanimous vote, the city council agreed to award a design-build contract to Westport Pools. The company was the top choice by city staff, the park advisory board and the aquatics complex committee.
Under the deal, Westport will be paid a lump sum of $4 million. City Administrator Darren Lamb had previously said the city’s budget for the project was $4 million.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said demolition of the old pool is slated to begin Monday, June 8. City crews already began emptying out the old site of things like beach chairs.
The project is being funded by the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax. The sales tax was extended by voters in April 2018.
Building a new pool with the funds was one of the top projects identified by the city and pitched to voters. Lamb said for every sales tax cycle there’s usually one big ticket project that voters want to see done.
He said for this cycle, it’s the pool and the city has decided to move forward with the project despite uncertainty around sales tax figures countywide.
Lamb said the city is “cautiously optimistic” the sales tax numbers won’t take too big of a hit due to the coronavirus. March collection actually was up and the city is still waiting to see April’s numbers.
Westport Pools was one of three vendors seeking to win the contract. The city received design proposals from the Capri Pools team and the Brockmiller Construction team in addition to Westport.
All three plans were presented to the various boards for review. Each group who reviewed the plans selected Westport as the favorite.
Dunker said the city allocated $10,000 for each of the two firms who didn’t get the contract. He said the money was a way for the city to own the plans and pay the companies for their work.
Brockmiller has already sent an invoice to the city, but Capri has not. Dunker said he expects that to change soon.
Designs for the new pool are still being finalized, Dunker said. The goal is to have everything decided this week.
The big picture is set, but the city is still tweaking the smaller things, Dunker said. The park advisory board is set to meet Wednesday, June 3, at 6 p.m. to review and have a say in the designs.