Washington resident Nancy Nagel has been elected to serve as vice president of the Central States Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).
The position is the highest lay position in the Synod, which is comprised of the ELCA congregations throughout Missouri and Kansas.
Nagel has been an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Washington for many years. She has served as the president of peace for multiple terms, as well as leading congregational committees, singing in the women’s choir, and playing in the bell choir.
“Nancy’s leadership at Peace has been a valuable part of our congregation’s efforts to turn our focus outward to serving our neighbors,” said Pastor Aimée Appell. “When the Bishop’s office asked me what I thought of their intention to nominate her for the Synod-level position, my response was a resounding yes.”
In addition to leadership at Peace, Nagel worked for Parents as Teachers in the Washington School District, helped to start The Harvest Table, and volunteers with Y Literacy, Stories Matter, and the Human Rights Task Force.
Nagel was elected at the Synod Assembly in June of 2019 and will be serving through 2023.
“I am honored to serve ELCA congregations throughout Missouri and Kansas as vice president of the Central States Synod Council,” she said. “While these are challenging times for our churches, I look forward to supporting our members to proclaim the Gospel in new and bold ways.”
